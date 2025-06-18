Singer Nezza Getting Death Threats After Singing Anthem in Spanish at Dodgers Game

Play video content TMZ.com

Latin American pop singer Vanessa Hernández is getting death threats for singing the National Anthem in Spanish at a baseball game ... but, she's still proud she did it, and she says big-time celebs have her back.

We spoke with Vanessa -- better known by her stage name Nezza -- Wednesday ... and, she tells us George Lopez, Becky G and many more stars have reached out and offered her support during this particularly trying time.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

ICYMI ... Nezza sang the song at Dodger Stadium in L.A. Saturday -- later claiming a Dodgers team official told her she was not to sing it in Spanish ... and posting a behind-the-scenes TikTok as proof. She sang it in Spanish anyway ... and, she says it feels good to be on the right side of history.

While death threats might seem scary, Nezza's taking them in stride ... telling us that's just fame in the internet age -- people are always upset.

The California native says people are calling her actions disrespectful, even though she calls herself a proud American, adding her dreams came true in L.A. She's got another message for haters, too -- dissent ain't the same as disloyalty.

The part-time Twitch streamer shuts down any rumor accusing her of staging the viral video, revealing the only reason they ended up with the footage of the Dodgers rep denying her was because her boyfriend was recording the sound check -- which Nezza says she had to do again, in English, while the Dodgers rep looked on.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The singer emphasizes she didn’t show up at the game to thumb her nose at the system. She says she genuinely thought the team was cool with what she wanted to do because she says they didn't say she had to sing it in English.

The Dodgers later released a statement ... "There were no consequences or hard feelings from the Dodgers regarding her performance. She was not asked to leave. We would be happy to have her back."

But, that's not the impression Nezza says she got during her phone call with an official ... and, she says she'd LOVE to hear why the difference in public and private messages.