Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Says ICE Raids Are 'Outrageous'

Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff ain't happy about the ongoing ICE raids -- telling TMZ what's happening across the nation is simply "outrageous."

We caught up with Emhoff in L.A. Thursday ... though he's got a cool demeanor, he clearly thinks ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants amid an aggressive deportations push under the Trump administration are appalling.

He's got a positive message, though -- promising families worried about how the federal actions will impact them that he and his wife, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, are "always going to stand up for people in need."

As you know ... protests erupted in Los Angeles and across the nation this month as word spread that areas with large Latino populations were being targeted by masked federal agents.

Video shows multiple instances of the roundups -- including one showing federal agents detaining a man right out of his van in Los Angeles after he allegedly confirmed he is an undocumented immigrant. Folks who saw the ordeal were furious ... hurling insults at the agents.

Remember ... Trump deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles -- and later, active Marines -- as protesters refused to back down. He claimed the city would burn down without his interference. ICYDK, the protests were concentrated in an area of downtown ... the rest of the city was largely unaffected by the demonstrations.

