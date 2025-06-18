Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Discharged From D.C. Hospital

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is on the move ... because she's been released from a hospital stay.

Noem was discharged from a Washington, D.C. hospital on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As we reported ... Noem was rushed to a hospital by ambulance Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction.

Noem was alert and recovering yesterday, and now she's reportedly fully cleared.

Noem's medical issue came about a week after a dramatic moment during a press briefing in Los Angeles, following the activation of National Guard and Marine troops in response to protests over ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) walked in and tried to ask Noem a question ... and got cuffed and detained on the spot. DHS later confirmed Noem met with Padilla for 15 minutes after his detainment.