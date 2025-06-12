Senator Physically Ejected, Detained at DHS Secretary Noem's L.A. Press Conference, on Camera

Play video content

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was detained and handcuffed by law enforcement after heckling DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a press briefing regarding the ongoing Los Angeles riots -- and there's dramatic video of the incident.

Check out the clip ... the California Democrat shouts he has questions for Noem, while trying to make a point about a "half a dozen violent criminals" as he's being forcefully pushed from the room by several men.

He's delivered to two FBI officers who were assisting the Secret Service -- who were protecting Noem, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Padilla appears to resist when asked to put his hands behind his back -- prompting officers to force him nearly face-down to the ground while they handcuff him.

The Department of Homeland Security posted a scathing statement about the situation, accusing him of choosing "disrespectful political theatre" to interrupt a live press conference.

That statement says Padilla did not identify himself or comply with officers' demands, and they therefore "acted appropriately."

Padilla's office released a statement saying the senator "was in the federal building to receive a briefing with [U.S. Air Force] General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem's press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information."

