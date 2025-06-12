Craigslist Ad for Trump Military Parade Seat-Fillers Is a Hoax, White House Says

An ad posted to Craigslist calling for seat-fillers for the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade this weekend -- AKA President Trump's birthday bash -- has gone viral ... but it has all the makings of a total hoax.

Here's the deal ... an ad posted this week on the D.C. website page with the headline "Seat Fillers Needed - June 14th - Constitution Avenue - DC" claims patriotically dressed seat-fillers would be paid a freaking grand -- in crypto -- to show up and cheer their butts off Saturday.

But .. there are some red (sans white and blue) flags with the post ... for instance, the alleged coordinator -- T-Mellon Events -- doesn't appear to exist, so far as TMZ could find while searching for business records. What's more -- on ALL of Craigslist in the U.S., T-Mellon Events only appears on this single listing.

Would-be parade spectators were told that, in addition to the $1,000 in cryptocurrency, they'd get a "fast food" lunch and soda.

And speaking of that alleged crypto payment ... the ad claims the dough will be doled out via Fight Fight Fight LLC -- which is legit -- and the company involved with the $TRUMP crypto coin. Worth noting ... that LLC has been the subject of a recent inquiry by the Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs on May 6 for "potential conflicts of interest and violations of the law."

The White House tells TMZ ... the posting is bogus -- specifically, in their favorite term: "Fake news."