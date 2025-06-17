Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to D.C. Hospital by Ambulance

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a Washington, D.C. hospital by ambulance Tuesday.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin tells TMZ ... Noem had an allergic reaction today, and was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

We're told Noem is alert and recovering -- so that’s a good sign.

This comes a week after a chaotic moment during a press briefing in Los Angeles, following the activation of National Guard and Marine troops in response to protests against ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants -- when U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) walked in and tried to ask her a question ... and got cuffed and detained on the spot.

DHS later confirmed Noem met with Padilla for 15 minutes after his brief detainment.