Anti-Trump Attire Not Behind Fan Removal At Gold Cup Game

The viral video of fans being dragged out of SoFi Stadium over the weekend was NOT a result of the anti-Donald Trump attire they were wearing during the game ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Footage was shared on TikTok this week ... showing Apex Security Group staffers removing several spectators from the upper deck during the Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Concacaf Gold Cup opening match on June 14.

The social media user captioned the video, "SoFi Stadium security brutally remove young man and woman over FDT Shirt!!" ... FDT, of course, an abbreviation for "F*** Donald Trump."

The incident went down right amid ongoing protests throughout SoCal due to the ICE raids sweeping the city.

We reached out to officials for more info ... and SoFi Stadium told us it is looking into the matter.

"In response to a physical altercation reported during the Gold Cup match on Saturday, June 14, four individuals were removed from the venue," a spokesperson said.

"Security personnel acted quickly to manage the situation and maintain a safe environment for all guests, staff, and athletes. We are currently investigating the incident further."

While the investigation is ongoing, we're told the anti-Trump attire did not cause the removal ... but it is unclear what exactly did.

Fans wearing political attire at sports games have made headlines recently ... including a guy who was told to cover up a pro-Trump shirt at a Buffalo Bills game, with staffers stating it violated NFL rules.

A Toronto Blue Jays fan was also removed from a game for wearing a "Canada is not for sale" hat ... which broke Rogers Centre guidelines as well.