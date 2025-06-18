Tucker Carlson Blasts Senator Ted Cruz Over Iran Ignorance, Tense Video

Play video content The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson went scorched earth on Ted Cruz ... blasting him for supporting Trump's aggressive policy on Iran while knowing the very basics about the country.

It's the best evidence so far there is a fissure in MAGA over U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

Tucker went right for the jugular ... asking Cruz if he knew the population of Iran. Ted threw up his hands, confessing ignorance. Tucker became his dramatic self as he laid into Cruz for his lack of knowledge.

A follow up question elicited the same answer, and Tucker became straight up indignant, demanding to know how Cruz could take a position on Iran with no understanding of the country.

BTW ... Iran's population is around 90 million.

As you probably know by now, President Trump may be planning a missile attack on Iran's nuclear stockpile with a unique bomb designed to penetrate 200 feet into the earth, where the weapons are hidden.

Trump has also rattled the saber by saying he knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is living and that there may at some point be a mission to take him out -- "We are not going to take him out, at least for now."

