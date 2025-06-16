Iranian TV Anchor Dashes Off Set as Israeli Missile Crashes Into Studio, on Camera

Play video content

No one in Iran is safe from Israeli missile strikes ... especially one Iranian newscaster who was live on TV when her studio got hit -- and started crumbling before viewers' very eyes.

Check out the insane video from today ... which shows the female anchor -- decked out in Muslim garb -- delivering the state-run news on the Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) channel inside a building in Tehran.

During her report, the anchor slams Israeli officials, calling them the "voice of the invader of the homeland" and "the invader of truth and justice."

Suddenly, the TV station is rocked by an incoming missile with a thunderous blast, causing the red backdrop to go black and smoke and debris to fill the screen.

The terrified anchor runs for her life ... disappearing from the set. We're not sure if she made it out of the building alive.

Worth noting ... Israeli officials put out a bulletin about an hour before the strike, warning everyone in the Iranian capital -- where the TV studios are located -- to get the hell out of Dodge. But it seems like the anchor never got the memo.

On Friday ... Israel launched the first wave of missile strikes against Iran, mainly targeting the country's nuclear sites, to stop it from enriching uranium.

Iran's senior leadership has consistently called for the destruction of the Jewish state, which also played a major role in Israel's decision to go to war.