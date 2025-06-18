No Pardon for R. Kelly While Joycelyn Savage's Still Under His Control, Family Says

R. Kelly should absolutely not be pardoned -- 'cause one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, has been missing for years and is still believed to be in his grip and under his control, her family’s attorney tells TMZ.

Gerald Griggs -- attorney for Joycelyn’s family -- tells TMZ they’re slamming Kelly’s push for a Trump pardon ... insisting the singer still has a grip on Joycelyn, who they haven’t heard from since a short phone call back in 2019.

Watch the video ... Joycelyn's family has only heard from individuals claiming to represent her -- though it's unclear in what capacity. ICYDK, Joycelyn is R. Kelly's one-time fiancée, who many say is a victim. Her family believes she’s alive, hopes she’s healthy, and says they’d love nothing more than to hear from her directly.

The Savage family says Kelly has never taken accountability, he was rightfully convicted, and he should serve every last day of his 31-year sentence.

In 2021, Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in a New York federal court. Just a year later, he was hit with more guilty verdicts -- this time for child pornography and enticing minors for sex in Illinois.

A rep for Kelly’s legal team, Beau Brindley, tells TMZ they’re not willing to discuss Joycelyn right now because they want to focus on the singer and what's happening to him ... so maybe they can discuss her at a later time.

Brindley previously told us he’s hopeful Trump will pardon R. Kelly, arguing the former Prez can relate to being targeted by the feds.

He’s also pushing for Kelly’s release -- the former singer has been hospitalized -- after alleged threats from white supremacists forced him into solitary confinement -- now asking a judge for home confinement instead.