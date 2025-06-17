R. Kelly Overdoses, Rushed to Hospital in Alleged Plot to Kill Him

R. Kelly is doubling down on his claim that his life is in grave danger in prison ... now alleging Bureau of Prisons staff at his federal center in North Carolina purposefully gave him too much medication -- causing an overdose that left him in the hospital.

A court filing submitted by his attorney, Beau B. Brindley, Monday claims R. Kelly was left bedridden in a hospital after a solitary confinement staff member instructed him to take additional medication the night of June 12.

The next morning, the Pied Piper allegedly awakened feeling faint and dizzy, and when he attempted to get up, he fell on the floor, "crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness."

He was subsequently taken to Duke University Hospital, and during the ride there, he claims he heard a prison officer begrudge ... "This is going to open a whole new can of worms."

During his two-day stay at the hospital, Kelly says he learned he was given an amount of his prescribed medication that could have ended his life.

Furthermore, Kelly claims in his Monday filing prison staff took him off necessary blood-thinner medication and is now refusing to allow him a doctor-recommended surgery to clear blood clots in his legs and lungs that are putting his life in danger.

Instead, they have him locked up in solitary confinement, where Kelly has expressed to his lawyer he is convinced he will be killed or left to die.

Therefore, the disgraced music mogul is asking for temporary release to home confinement -- for the third time -- arguing his life depends on it.

The U.S. swiftly filed a response to Kelly's ask -- alleging he continuously paints himself as the victim, adding ..."This is the behavior of an abuser and a master manipulator on display an abuser and a master manipulator on display."

The response also claims Kelly knowingly submitted an action to a court that has no jurisdiction over his case ... accusing him of instead choosing to "write to let this Court know that he is 'cold' in prison, and to criticize the medical care that he is receiving" in order to turn his situation "into a grocery store checkout aisle tabloid."

Play video content TMZ.com

Kelly's latest filing comes just a week after his legal team sought his immediate release due to an alleged foiled murder-for-hire plot against him. His team submitted a sworn statement from another inmate, an Aryan Brotherhood gang leader named Mikeal Glenn Stine, who claimed authorities offered him release from the clink if he murdered the singer.

Stine was in on the plan at first ... but changed his mind and spilled the beans to Kelly, according to the filing. However, Kelly alleges a different member of the Aryan Brotherhood has been asked to take out both himself and Stine.

As you know ... Kelly is serving a 3-decade prison sentence for his 2021 racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.