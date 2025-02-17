R. Kelly's Lawyer Slams 'SNL' After Singer Was Labeled 'Problematic Guest'

R. Kelly's attorney is clapping back at 'SNL' after the show took a jab at him during its 50th anniversary special this weekend.

Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, tells TMZ she finds it "Rather arrogant that SNL sees it as their job to decide, belatedly, who should and should not be canceled."

In case you missed it, 'SNL50' made light of its more controversial moments over the years with an "In Memoriam" segment, highlighting its "problematic guests" -- including R. Kelly, Diddy, O.J. Simpson, Jared Fogle and Robert Blake.

However, Bonjean says she can think of a few other “problematic” guests the show failed to recognize, although she didn't specify.

The clip featuring Kelly shows him onstage with Lady Gaga during a 2013 episode, where she thanks him for performing. Leading into it, a 2010 clip shows Diddy saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover. My man is like R. Kelly."

Not everyone in the circles of "problematic guests" took issue with the show's jokes. As we reported, the executor of O.J. Simpson's estate got a big laugh out of John Mulaney's quip about accused murderers hosting 'SNL.'