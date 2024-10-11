R. Kelly's Daughter Claims Singer Sexually Abused Her Growing Up: 'I Was Scared'

R. Kelly's daughter just made a bombshell accusation in the latest exposé about the disgraced Grammy Award winner -- claiming the "Bump & Grind" singer sexually abused her as a child.

While speaking in TVEI Network's new two-part documentary "Karma: A Daughter’s Journey." Kelly's daughter Abi, now 26, says the abuse occurred when she was 8 or 9 years old claiming she woke up to the singer touching her, and she pretended to be asleep.

She initially reported the abuse to her mother, Kelly's ex-wife Andrea, in 2009, and they filed a complaint as "Jane Doe" -- but the statute of limitations had run out.

"For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me,” Abi, identified as Joanne Kelly in the documentary, claims in the doc, before later divulging fear in her own household ... “I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom.”

Andrea also appears in the doc and blasts Kelly for not even trying in their marriage, and backs up Abi's claims of abuse.

Abi details that just "one millisecond" changed her entire life, and vows to tell her son the truth about his grandfather ... but will never bring her son to the prison to meet him as he serves out his 20-year sentence.