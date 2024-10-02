R. Kelly's Daughter Joann in Tears as She Breaks Silence in New Doc

He Used To Be My Everything!!!

R. Kelly's daughter broke down in tears as she opened up about how she once looked at her dad with admiration ... but his multiple sex crime convictions later shattered her world.

In the trailer for "R Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey," Joann Kelly admits there was a time when her father was her "everything" ... but when his convictions for possessing child pornography and engaging in sexual acts with underage girls came to light, it completely changed her life.

Joann notes no one wants to be the child of someone who hurt women and children -- adding her dad knows exactly why they can’t have the relationship she once hoped for.

Joann, who appears pregnant in the clip, says her son will also not be having much of a relationship with her father -- making it clear there's no way she’ll be taking him to visit his grandfather in prison.

Kelly's ex-wife, Drea Kelly -- along with Joann's siblings Jaah Kelly and Robert Kelly Jr. -- also dive into what life was like growing up in the shadow of one of the music industry's most notorious names in the doc, set to drop on October 11.