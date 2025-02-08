R. Kelly Sued By 6 Victims Claiming He Still Owes Them Millions

R. Kelly is being hounded for millions of dollars by six victims who claim he isn't paying out an expensive judgment against him.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, six alleged victims say they scored a $10.3 million judgment against Kelly in 2023 ... problem is, they claim he's only paid them a fraction.

Lizette Martinez, Lisa Van Allen, Kelly Rogers, Faith Rogers, Roderick Gartrell and Gem Pratts claim they've received less than $500,000 ... and they say Kelly is still on the hook for more than $9.9 million.

As you know, Kelly's victims came forward in the Lifetime docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly" ... and they're going after the disgraced singer and his former record label, Universal Music, for the money after claiming he shut down a screening of the doc in 2018.

TMZ broke the story ... the judgment was leveled against Kelly in August 2023, but he pushed back and claimed he didn't even know about the case and shouldn't be held accountable.

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence and, frankly, there's always been questions if the victims here would ever see a dime. They say they've gotten some money, but it isn't all of what they say they're entitled to.