R. Kelly Docuseries Victims Awarded $10.5 Million for Terrorist Threats

R. Kelly's former victims have been awarded millions for threats leveled against some of his victims who appeared in the "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, 6 of the disgraced singer's victims are getting a total of about $10.5 million from Kelly and his former manager, Donnell Russell. The women had sued Kelly and Russell for their successful effort to shut down a December 2018 NYC screening of 'Surviving.'

They alleged the defendants waged a campaign, starting back in May 2018, to intimidate the women, A&E/Lifetime and the producers to stop screening the docuseries. When those efforts, including legal threats, failed ... they claimed Kelly's camp called producers on the night of the NYC screening and said someone was "going to shoot up the place."

The fake mass shooting threat worked, as the event was shut down -- and according to the victims, it all opened up past trauma and resulted in them suffering PTSD and panic attacks.

The judgment against Kelly and Russell means each of the 6 women should get anywhere between $1.1 million and $2.25 million. The question is will they ever get a dime of that?

The good news for them is R. Kelly's music is still generating revenue. As we reported, just over $500k of his royalties from Universal Music Group are going to pay restitution he owed victims from one of his federal sex crimes cases.