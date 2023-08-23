R. Kelly's Music Royalties Garnished Over $500k to Settle Victim Restitutions

R. Kelly is still on the hook for more than half a million bucks in restitution to his victims -- but they’ll be getting a big check soon thanks to his old hits.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, a judge signed an order garnishing the embattled singer's royalties ... as it was discovered Universal Music Group is holding a bunch of his royalties.

So, the company will now cut a check to cover Kelly’s restitution bill.

The order says Kelly's outstanding restitution balance is $506,950.26, and UMG just so happens to be sitting on 567,444.19 of his royalties -- more than enough to settle the debt.

As we previously reported, the singer is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for various sex crimes.

Although his back catalog apparently still generates plenty of money, Kelly hasn’t had as much success with music recently.