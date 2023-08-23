R. Kelly's Music Royalties Garnished Over $500k to Settle Victim Restitutions
R. Kelly $500K Garnished from Royalties!!! Payback for His Victims
8/23/2023 3:05 PM PT
R. Kelly is still on the hook for more than half a million bucks in restitution to his victims -- but they’ll be getting a big check soon thanks to his old hits.
According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, a judge signed an order garnishing the embattled singer's royalties ... as it was discovered Universal Music Group is holding a bunch of his royalties.
So, the company will now cut a check to cover Kelly’s restitution bill.
The order says Kelly's outstanding restitution balance is $506,950.26, and UMG just so happens to be sitting on 567,444.19 of his royalties -- more than enough to settle the debt.
As we previously reported, the singer is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for various sex crimes.
Although his back catalog apparently still generates plenty of money, Kelly hasn’t had as much success with music recently.
You’ll recall, some of his new music leaked back in December before it was swiftly removed and he was dropped from RCA and Sony music imprints back in 2020 ahead of the trial.