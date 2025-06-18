Tucker Carlson Calls Ted Cruz a 'Sleazy Feline' in Bizarre Interview Moment

Ted Cruz may want to scratch Tucker Carlson's eyes out ... 'cause the Senator from Texas was just hit with a bizarre new insult during their contentious convo -- with TC calling him a "sleazy feline."

The two men sat down for a wide-ranging interview -- mainly focused on foreign policy -- and, Tucker's stance against going to war with Iran led Ted Cruz to seemingly sling accusations of antisemitism at him.

Check out the clip ... the senator asks why Tucker's obsessed with the influence of Israel over American foreign policy while showing no concern with the influence countries like China, Japan or Great Britain might exercise.

Cruz says Carlson's questions essentially boil down to him frantically asking, "What about the Jews?" -- a statement Ted takes serious issue with. He replies by saying Ted's trying to be a "sleazy feline" by implying Tucker's an antisemite.

We're gonna level with you ... we've never heard anyone call anyone a sleazy feline before -- but, it seems Carlson doesn't like the way he feels Ted tried to subtly slander him.

Carlson argues he should be allowed to question the policies of a foreign government without the mudslinging ... while Cruz laughs at him and his outrage.

It's one of many contentious moments from the podcast -- which dropped in full Wednesday -- including a blow-up argument between the two after Tucker mocked Ted's ignorance of certain facts about Iran.

Ted said he didn't know the population or ethnic makeup of the nation ... and, their interaction epitomized the fissure between the pro- and anti-war factions of President Trump's MAGA movement.