Florida Sheriff Promises Lethal Force Against ICE Protesters, on Video

A Florida sheriff made it clear his county won't put up with protests that go from peaceful to violent ... promising lethal force if anyone steps out of line.

Wayne Ivey -- the sheriff of Brevard County, just east of Orlando -- spoke at a press conference about the recent clashes between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and protesters in L.A. ... and, he used some harsh rhetoric to scare people who might think it's a good idea to try the same in FL.

Sheriff Ivey leaves no room for interpretation ... telling the assembled press that resisting lawful orders, blocking an intersection or fleeing arrest will result in jail time.

The sheriff says spitting on a cop or hitting a cop will land a person in the hospital ... and, afterward, jail.

Finally, Sheriff Ivey takes his hardest stance yet ... letting people know if they point a gun at a cop, throw a firebomb or even toss a brick at a cop, then they won't need a jail cell -- because the officers will just direct their families to their remains.

Ivey boils it down simply so there's no confusion ... his officers are bringing back law and order Old West style -- and a step out of line could land ya "graveyard dead" as he puts it.

As you know ... protests against ICE agents and deportations in Los Angeles have raged since late last week. Many federal agents -- and 700 active Marines -- were sent into the city to quell the unrest.