L.A. Cops Arrest Two Men After ICE Protest Body-Slam Video Goes Viral

Two people have been arrested for their alleged actions seen in a viral body-slam video from L.A.'s ongoing ICE protests this week ... TMZ has learned.

In the clip, two men are screaming at the riot-gear-clad deputies and getting in their faces -- before one reaches back and hurls a projectile at the cop, hitting him in the side. He's hit with tear gas, and then demolished by a bystander, who tackles him and drives him hard into the concrete.

A rep for the L.A. County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Javier Gonzalez and Bryan Mugarte were arrested following the viral incident where Gonzalez allegedly threw a 22-oz. canteen at a deputy.

Gonzalez has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon for allegedly throwing the bottle.

Cops say Mugarte is the other man taunting cops in the video ... and, he's been charged with solicitation to commit specific criminal acts. Officers allege he was encouraging his counterpart to throw the bottle at the officer.

As for the man who came up with the big tackle ... he hasn't been arrested, we're told -- though the L.A. County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.