Phony ICE Agent Zip-Ties Woman During Scary Robbery in Philly

As Immigration Customs and Enforcement raids go down across the country, ICE now has its very own impersonator ... and he's wreaking his own brand of havoc in Philadelphia.

Detectives are searching for a man posing as an ICE agent, who they say tied up a woman and stole $1,000 in cash from her at a repair shop last weekend.

Police say the sham agent screamed "Immigration" before tying up the woman for more than 2 hours and swiping her money. The woman was eventually freed by a co-worker long after the suspect had fled in a white Ford van.

The "agent" attempted to look the part as he arrived at the business -- cops say he was dressed in a long-sleeve shirt, green cargo pants and a black tactical vest emblazoned with the words, "Security Enforcement Agent." He also wore a black baseball cap with an American flag on the front and a pair of black sunglasses.

During the robbery, the 50-year-old woman suffered arm bruises while trying to fight off the fake fed. She told FOX29 she was born in the Dominican Republic, but has been a U.S. citizen since 2007.

The woman also said she attempted to get a good look at the man's face, but he would twist her back around so she couldn't see his mug..

