Kim Kardashian Stuns in Bodysuit at SKIMS/Nike Launch Party in NYC

Kim Kardashian knows how to make heads turn -- and last night was no exception as all eyes were on her hourglass figure in a bodysuit at her SKIMS/Nike launch party.

The SKIMS co-founder showed up at the celebrity-studded NYC event looking like a million bucks in her sheer gray catsuit, exposing her bra underneath with a matching durag.

Kim was celebrating her new collab with Nike called the NikeSkims collection, which officially kicks off Friday, offering high-end sports apparel.

During the soiree, Kim and her fam posed for paparazzi pics and hung out with Travis, just chatting in front of the shutterbugs. Kim's son, Saint, even made a cameo with his pink hair.