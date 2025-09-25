Kris Jenner Set Kim Kardashian on Blind Date, Told Her It Was For Work

Kris Jenner always wants what's best for her kiddos -- even if that means tricking them into a blind date!

That's what Kim Kardashian said happened years ago when she was sent on what she thought was a job interview set up by her momager -- only to realize the guy totally thought they were on a date.

She recalled the awkward incident during Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" ... noting she was well-prepared to discuss her aspirations with an unnamed TV exec -- so prepared, she brought a résumé.

Luckily, she caught the vibe a few minutes in and put her résumé away.

Kris clearly missed the mark -- the Skims founder said she felt no chemistry on the date. But, she said the man didn't know the truth behind their rendezvous until years later!

You win some, you lose some.

But hey, Kim said she'd still "trust" her mom's advice when it comes to romance, so it seems like the deceptive date didn't put too much of a damper on things.

Khloé Kardashian, who was in the audience with Kris, noted she would prefer not to help her sister in the love department ... 'cause she's a "bad picker" herself. We like a self-aware queen.

As you know ... Kim has been married 3 times. She first walked down the aisle with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, but they divorced in 2004. She was infamously married to NBA player Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, and lastly, she was married to Ye -- formerly known as Kanye West -- between 2011 and 2022.

Kim, Khloé and Kris' visit to 'The Tonight Show' came hours after they modeled Kim's latest pieces from her NikeSKIMS line at a pop-up performance event outside the New York Public Library.