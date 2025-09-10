Kanye West Ordered to Sit For Deposition In Donda Academy Lawsuit

Kanye West is being ordered to sit down for a deposition in a lawsuit filed against him by a former employee at his Donda Academy ... and the judge set a strict deadline.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday ordered Kanye to appear for a deposition within 30 days ... and Yeezy has to show up in person to answer questions.

The depo is for a lawsuit a man named Trevor Phillips filed against Kanye in April 2024 ... in the suit, Phillips claims he worked for Kanye at Donda and says Ye frequently shared antisemitic views with staffers and once announced he wanted to shave students heads and intended to put a jail at the school.

Phillips also alleges Ye made a habit of berating and bullying Black employees, including himself, at Donda. He's suing for discrimination, harassment, hostile work environment and a host of other things ... and he's seeking damages.

The docs say Phillips has made several failed attempts to get Kanye to show up for a deposition ... with Kanye wriggling out each time.

Now, the judge is trying to step in and get Kanye in front of Phillips' lawyers ... and the clock's ticking.