Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West Transformation to 'Ye' Documented in New Film Set for Theatrical Release

Kanye ➡️ Ye Chaotic Transformation, Coming to a Theater Near You!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
kanye west in whose name main getty composite 2
Getty / inwhosenamemovie.com Composite

The transformation of Kanye West into his current iteration of "Ye" is the chief subject of a new documentary that's headed to theaters -- prepare to relive the last few years!!!

On Tuesday, filmmaker Nico Ballesteros unleashed the first taste of his project "In Whose Name?" -- his unfiltered chronicle of Ye he's been working on since 2019.

Huk Hogan-INLINE-HULU

The trailer opens with Kim Kardashian emotionally exclaiming that her soon-to-be ex-husband's personality had changed, before launching into a blitz of the music legend in extremely candid moments, sometimes with his kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Together
Launch Gallery
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

The story goes Ye gave a then-18-year-old Nico the green light to record him on an iPhone and allowed him inside his world of chaos and greatness all in one swoop!!!

kanye west post about documentary

It's unclear if Ye approved the rollout, but as it stands, "In Whose Name?" hits theaters on September 19.

Related articles