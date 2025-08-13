Kanye West Transformation to 'Ye' Documented in New Film Set for Theatrical Release
Kanye ➡️ Ye Chaotic Transformation, Coming to a Theater Near You!!!
The transformation of Kanye West into his current iteration of "Ye" is the chief subject of a new documentary that's headed to theaters -- prepare to relive the last few years!!!
On Tuesday, filmmaker Nico Ballesteros unleashed the first taste of his project "In Whose Name?" -- his unfiltered chronicle of Ye he's been working on since 2019.
The trailer opens with Kim Kardashian emotionally exclaiming that her soon-to-be ex-husband's personality had changed, before launching into a blitz of the music legend in extremely candid moments, sometimes with his kids.
The story goes Ye gave a then-18-year-old Nico the green light to record him on an iPhone and allowed him inside his world of chaos and greatness all in one swoop!!!
It's unclear if Ye approved the rollout, but as it stands, "In Whose Name?" hits theaters on September 19.