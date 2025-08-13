Kanye West Transformation to 'Ye' Documented in New Film Set for Theatrical Release

The transformation of Kanye West into his current iteration of "Ye" is the chief subject of a new documentary that's headed to theaters -- prepare to relive the last few years!!!

On Tuesday, filmmaker Nico Ballesteros unleashed the first taste of his project "In Whose Name?" -- his unfiltered chronicle of Ye he's been working on since 2019.

The trailer opens with Kim Kardashian emotionally exclaiming that her soon-to-be ex-husband's personality had changed, before launching into a blitz of the music legend in extremely candid moments, sometimes with his kids.

The story goes Ye gave a then-18-year-old Nico the green light to record him on an iPhone and allowed him inside his world of chaos and greatness all in one swoop!!!