Kanye West Accused of Sexual Assault and Sex Trafficking by Ex-Assistant

Kanye West's former personal assistant is piling on more serious allegations against the rapper ... now she's accusing him of sexually assaulting her along with a bunch of other horrible stuff, according to new legal docs.

Lauren Pisciotta -- who originally sued Ye in 2024 after he allegedly sent her vile texts and videos before firing her -- filed a second amended complaint this week, claiming Kanye did a whole truckload of bad things to her. She accuses Kanye of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, sex trafficking, false imprisonment and more.

Pisciotta says during a business trip, they were staying at a hotel in San Francisco, where they were breaking ground on Ye's new Donda school, and Kanye started making unwanted advances.

Pisciotta says she tried to rebuff Kanye, but he kissed her on the mouth and asked questions about what her vagina was like.

Play video content TMZ.com

She says she again tried to fend him off ... but it was to no avail, claiming things took a dark turn at a writing session for a new album in his hotel suite.

Pisciotta says Kanye masturbated and touched her vagina before falling asleep mid-sentence as he was talking to her.

Kanye then allegedly showed up at Pisciotta's hotel room and demanded she let him use her shower before pushing his way through the door. Pisciotta says Kanye shoved her onto the bed, pinned her down and forced his penis into her mouth. She says she begged and pleaded for Ye to stop and "froze in shock and fear."

She says Ye eventually stopped, apologized to her and walked out of the room.

And get this ... Pisciotta says Ye offered her as a sexual gift to someone in exchange for Ye having sex with that person's significant other. She says Ye "notoriously offered women as sexual gifts to men."

By the way, in her first amended complaint, filed in May, Pisciotta accused Kanye of drugging her at a studio session cohosted by Diddy, among other things.