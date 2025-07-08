Bianca Censori Spreads Legs in New Sultry Photos Shot by Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are calling out for more attention ... with some new angles from a sultry photo shoot he snapped ... and this time, Bianca's spreading her legs.

Bianca and Ye just added three new poses to her thirst trap train ... and in two of them, she's straddling and looking seductively at the camera.

Kanye's wife is on her knees leaning forward with her legs spread and one arm on the ground ... the other arm is raised, and she's got her hand in her mouth ... biting her thumb.

In another spread eagle shot, Bianca's leaning backwards ... showing off her boobs in a see-through top ... and she's using one hand to pull down her panties.

Bianca also posted a side profile ... with plenty of leg. She's putting on some high heels, with one leg raised and another extended as she sits on the carpet and shields her breast with one arm.