Bianca Censori Bares (Almost) All in Sheer Look Shot by Kanye
bianca censori there's (barely) any censor here!!!
Bianca Censori just dropped jaws once again with some new sexy shots ... shot by Ye.
The 30-year-old wife of Kanye West took to Instagram on Saturday with a racy trio of pics that had fans doing a double-take -- maybe a triple one too. BC rocked a completely see-through mini dress over a white bra and panties, Bianca struck sultry poses on the floor, on her knees, and standing tall in front of some good ol' blinds.
The Aussie bombshell was nearly unrecognizable -- thanks to a sleek, icy-blonde wig that had her looking like an entirely different person.
Censori tagged her husband as the man behind the lens, simply writing, "Shot by @ye," making it clear Kanye’s creative direction is alive and well.
Bianca continues to keep the internet buzzing -- and guessing -- with every outfit and post.
Only in Yeezyland.