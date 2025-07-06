Bianca Censori Bares (Almost) All in Sheer Look Shot by Kanye

Bianca Censori just dropped jaws once again with some new sexy shots ... shot by Ye.

The 30-year-old wife of Kanye West took to Instagram on Saturday with a racy trio of pics that had fans doing a double-take -- maybe a triple one too. BC rocked a completely see-through mini dress over a white bra and panties, Bianca struck sultry poses on the floor, on her knees, and standing tall in front of some good ol' blinds.

The Aussie bombshell was nearly unrecognizable -- thanks to a sleek, icy-blonde wig that had her looking like an entirely different person.

Censori tagged her husband as the man behind the lens, simply writing, "Shot by @ye," making it clear Kanye’s creative direction is alive and well.

Bianca continues to keep the internet buzzing -- and guessing -- with every outfit and post.