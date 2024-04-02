Ex-Employee Sues Kanye West, Claims He Wanted Jail at Donda Academy

Kanye West is being taken to court by a former employee who's claiming Ye openly had some bizarre plans for kids attending his Donda academy ... and openly espoused antisemitic rhetoric at the school.

Trevor Phillips just filed suit against KW ... saying he was brought on to the Yeezy org in late 2022 -- right around the time Ye's antisemitism controversy reached its peak -- and explains he was tasked with growing the cotton production for Kanye's fashion line.

However, according to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Phillips claims his duties quickly expanded and started to encompass handling Ye's Donda Academy school as well, which he says started to experience difficulty as a result of Kanye's public rants.

In fact, Phillips claims Kanye frequently shared his antisemitic views with Donda Academy staffers, and also around students. During one particular meeting, Phillips alleges Ye was spewing antisemitic rhetoric as he announced, in front of 2 children, he wanted to shave their heads, and intended to put a jail at the school -- threatening students could be locked in cages under his proposed plan.

In the suit, Phillips also describes a bizarre incident when he met Kanye at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu -- Ye allegedly complained to the staff about the fact Batman wasn't playing in the room they were in, and then said, "These Jews are greedy," and declared "Hitler was great" and "He's the reason we have cars."

Kanye also talked about having a porn addiction, according to Phillips ... who claims in the suit, Ye told him he used to have orgies every day, but now he's just masturbating a lot. During this same encounter, Phillips claims Ye declared he intended to go on the attack against gay people, too, allegedly saying ... "Gay people are not true Christians. And gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so that they don't have children for population control."

Phillips also alleges Ye made a habit of berating and bullying Black employees, including himself, at Donda. In the end, he says he was fired by Kanye on a whim in May 2023, during a Sunday Service.

He claims he later learned he was canned because Kanye didn't like the garden on display during the service.

