Kim Kardashian Upset Kanye is Arguing Over Children on Social Media, Not Mediation

Kim Kardashian is upset Kanye West has again resorted to blasting out their disagreements on social media ... and she believes what he's doing is harmful to their children.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Kim is not pleased Kanye went on Insta Wednesday night, telling the world he wanted their kids out of the school they're attending in L.A.

Kanye said, "KIM TAKE MY KIDS OUT OF SIERRA CANYON NOW IT'S A FAKE SCHOOL FOR CELEBRITIES THAT ARE USED BY 'THE SYSTEM'"

Our sources say ... Kim enrolled their kids at the school for 2 very good reasons -- 1. it's a "fantastic school," and 2. their children need consistency in their lives.

One source said, "The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school -- that the kids have been at since pre-school -- has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits."

The source noted Kim did allow their kids to go to Donda for after-school activities but stopped when the school shut down.

What's more ... we're told Kanye told his kids school isn't necessary, something that has frustrated Kim.

And there's this ... we're told Kanye doesn't see his kids often -- sometimes for months at a time, and Kim believes strongly that their children need consistency ... which is what she is providing for them. Kanye is leading a nomadic life, jumping from Japan, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, etc., and she is the home base that makes the kids secure.

One source said frankly, "Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children."

