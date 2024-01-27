Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Have Another Frosty Encounter at Saint's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed up for another one of their icy encounters at their son's Friday night basketball game -- as the cameras caught almost every chilly moment.

The former couple arrived separately at 8-year-old Saint's sporting event in Los Angeles, trying to keep their distance from one another while also having an awkward interaction.

Check out these paparazzi photos, obtained by TMZ ... Kim does not appear happy while appearing to listen to something the rapper is saying.

Another picture shows the SKIMS mogul sitting on the sidelines mingling with other people next to her ... while Kanye chatted it up with Nick Cannon away from her.

In a third image, Kim is seen sitting all alone in her chair with a serious look on her face.

After the basketball game, Kim left with Saint to go grab some dinner. Kanye, of course, was not invited, and exited the game alone. His girlfriend, Bianca Censori, was nowhere in sight.

Remember, Kim and Ye were doing much of the same at Saint's game last week, too.

As we reported, Kim and Kanye have had an especially rocky relationship since their 2022 divorce after 7 years of marriage and four children together, including Saint.

