Kim Kardashian Named As Balenciaga's New Brand Ambassador

Kim Kardashian is Balenciaga's newest mouthpiece ... a partnership that's raising eyebrows following the French fashion house's controversial campaign almost 2 years ago.

In a statement Monday, Kim was announced as the fashion house's latest brand ambassador -- and KK herself gushed over Balenciaga's impact on some of her most memorable looks to date ... adding she's a massive fan of their creative director Demna's modernity, craftsmanship, and innovative design approach.

She says she's excited about the brand's next chapter with herself as a face for the brand -- which she called a fitting link-up given their longstanding relationship. Interestingly, Kim also seemed to allude to the mess Balenciaga found itself in 2022 ... saying she their relationship is based on mutual trust and "commitment to doing what's right."

You'll recall ... Kim spoke out at the time after Balenciaga attempted to roll out a kid-featured BDSM shoot -- after which said she was re-evaluating her connection to the brand, which she suggested had left her disturbed. Ditto for the rest of the Internet, BTW ... lots of backlash.

Not only did the photos themselves piss people off ... but there were also court docs featured in the spread that referenced a famous child porn case pictured in the background.

That's why Kim seemingly changing her tune here has some surprised -- although, it's possible she and the honchos there at Balenciaga have come to some kind of agreement on this sort of stuff ... namely, don't get my ass in hot water again by pulling this sorta stunt.

Balenciaga went into damage control in the aftermath of the BDSM thing -- and on its face, it would appear they were able to calm her nerves and get her to agree to a major team-up.