Kanye Brings Paparazzi Into Studio for Impromptu 'All-Fur' Bianca Shoot

Kanye West is like a shepherd leading a flock of sheep these days when it comes to paparazzi -- and here, he led 'em right to Bianca Censori ... who was ready to be snapped.

Check out this wild footage of Ye leading a crush of photogs -- who've been hounding him and Bianca for days now as they move all over L.A. -- into a private studio that he seems to have been using. The reason he brings everyone in is for one purpose ... shoot his wife.

Of course, we mean photograph ... as in, he was down to do an impromptu camera sesh right there and then on the spot with the dudes on hand ... and they happily obliged.

It's pretty funny ... Ye is very specific with what sorta angles he wants from them -- and he even gives in when they ask if Bianca (the model in this instance) can show some face.

Very reminiscent of how KW dealt with paps the other day. In this case, he was a little more hands-on in giving them instructions. Ditto for Bianca ... who, BTW, was in quite the outfit.

Indeed ... she's got some kind of full-body fur coat on -- with a giant fur hat to match. Unclear if it's real or not ... but that's sorta besides the point with this one. It's ... wacky.

A lot of Bianca's outfits lately have been eye-opening -- whereas she normally shows off a lot, it looks like she went in the opposite direction this time around ... all covered up.