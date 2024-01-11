Kanye West & Bianca Censori Bundle Up in L.A. After Revealing Vegas Trip

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are back in Los Angeles after an eventful weekend in Vegas -- and since the temps have dropped here lately ... she's finally dressed appropriately.

The couple was out and about Wednesday in West Hollywood, where they were seen hitting up a Maxfield boutique for what seems to have been a little retail therapy. As they were cruising around the area, folks couldn't help but notice they were bundled up in warm clothes.

Play video content BACKGRID

Specifically, Bianca here looks like she's walking around NYC ... that, or maybe Moscow.

Hubby was also rocking a heavy jacket too -- doesn't look like he was in the mood to show off his mug, though ... 'cause he had his entire hood over his head, and partially his face.

BC, of course, is the one who stands out ... fact is, this look here -- somewhat conservative, albeit fashionably so -- is the exact opposite of what we've seen her in lately ... namely, very revealing outfits.

You'll recall ... Ye and Bianca were zooming around Vegas last week to ring in her 29th birthday -- and throughout the whole weekend, she was wearing these teeny, tiny bikini tops that were barely containing her huge boobs ... which were very much spilling out all over.

Play video content 1/6/24 TMZ.com

We know Bianca isn't afraid to bare it all at a moment's notice -- but on the flip side ... she also seems ready to cover up/hide away. Depends on how chilly it is outside, we suppose.

Anyhoo ... still no word on that new album -- but at least Ye's got Bianca in his corner.