Kanye West Wishes Wife Bianca Censori Happy 29th Birthday with Muse Pics

Kanye West is sending big-time birthday wishes to his wife, Bianca Censori ... whom he's clearly head over heels in love with -- and who makes for a great muse for hubby.

The rapper is celebrating BC's 29th born-day Saturday ... and he's doing it by throwing up a ton of tributes to her on his social media pages -- complete with some hot shots, as well as some behind-the-scenes pics of their fairly secretive life together.

Ye posted a ton of shots of Bianca, but the one with the lengthiest caption featured a photo of her face ... with KW adding, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture."

He adds, "140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."

Ye threw up tons of other shots of Bianca as well, including standout moments from their eventful year all over the world. Of course, with some of these photos -- BC's assets were on full display ... just as they were the other day when he posted nearly-naked pics of her.

Obviously, the guy loves everything about her ... including her voluptuous, curvy figure.

It might seem like they've been a couple for a lifetime now, but it's actually been just a year or so. Kanye was first linked to Bianca way back in January 2023 ... and now, here we are.

He kinda plucked her out of obscurity ... although, granted, she was a Yeezy employee, somehow falling onto his radar. Now, the man is hardly ever seen without her these days. He also can't seem to keep his hands off her, in public or otherwise.