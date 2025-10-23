'Poltergeist' Star Will Hand Out Candy on Halloween at Infamous House

Trick-or-treaters visiting the iconic "Poltergeist" house on Halloween are going to get an additional thrill ... 'cause one of the stars from the 1982 classic will be handing out candy!

Oliver Robins tells TMZ ... he's going to drop by the infamous crib next week ... deciding he couldn't pass up an invitation from current homeowner Rachel Powers.

We broke the news ... Powers dropped some serious cash to turn the home into a scream-worthy Airbnb straight out of the horror classic.

As fans know ... Oliver played Robbie Freeling, son of the family terrorized by the haunted house ... the killer clown doll moment being his most famous scene.

Rachel tells us having Oliver there means an epic night is in store ... and they were already expecting to get rocked by trick-or-treaters even before he joined the fun.

We also hear Rachel is decorating the outside of the house with a nod to the final scene of the movie ... so expect a lot of skeletons and chaos.