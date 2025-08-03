'Poltergeist' House Recreated as Airbnb, Inside the Movie-Set Replica

You can now step inside your horror movie dreams -- the iconic "Poltergeist" house just got a spine-tingling makeover, and it's now a scream-worthy Airbnb straight out of the 1982 classic.

Homeowner Rachel Powers tells TMZ she spent around $165,000 recreating the interior to mirror the 1982 horror classic, turning rooms into a near-identical version of what fans saw on screen.

From the furniture to the paint and the eerie little details, stepping inside feels like walking onto the actual set -- minus the ghosts (hopefully).

She bought the famous Southern California home in October 2024 for $1.28 million, paying $100,000 over asking to seal the deal. While she lives there most of the time, it's now available on Airbnb for fans craving nostalgia or a good scare.

Each room dives deep into "Poltergeist" history, filled with specific decor and nods to the film that made the house legendary. Whether you’re a horror buff or just want to sleep where things once went bump in the night, this listing might be calling to you from … the other side.