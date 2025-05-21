Michelle Obama Says If She Were Single She'd Love to Stay at Airbnb CEO's House

Play video content IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

Michelle Obama's telling fans where she'd go if she were single ... straight to the Airbnb CEO's house -- 'cause he's got a room for rent on the site!

The former First Lady and her brother, Craig Robinson, chatted with Brian Chesky -- who cofounded Airbnb and still serves as its CEO -- on a recent episode of their 'IMO' podcast ... and, they discussed the room in Chesky's home Airbnb users can rent out and stay with him.

Chesky says he's met some really nice people this way ... including one enthusiastic individual who refreshed the booking page thousands of times just to get the chance to stay with him.

Michelle admits she gets it ... 'cause if she were single, she'd certainly be trying to get into a bed and breakfast situation at Brian's, too!

The two pals laugh it off -- and, Brian reveals Michelle and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have tried to set him up before ... and, Michelle says it's 'cause she's invested in his love life.

Michelle seems to be the only one with the book up to hook up idea ... 'cause Brian says it's mainly couples who want to stay with him.

Worth noting ... this all seems to be in good fun -- and, it doesn't seem like Michelle's running off into the sunset with the Airbnb honcho -- she's still married to Barack after all, even as divorce rumors persist.

Strangely, the Airbnb is decorated with decor meaningful to the company -- including a box of "Obama O's" ... a novelty cereal Brian and his cohorts sold to fund Airbnb originally.

Starting today, my home is now on Airbnb (yes, this is my actual home and I’ll be there when guests are here)https://t.co/6XXFA7GNZ6 pic.twitter.com/xtKeJYIVrS — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 17, 2022 @bchesky