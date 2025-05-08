Michelle Obama Says Barack Told Her She's Next After Her Mom's Death

Play video content IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

Michelle Obama is getting real about her mom's death ... and maybe just a little too real because she says Barack told her she's up next!

Michelle was bantering with her bro Craig Robinson on the Wednesday episode of their IMO podcast when, at one point, she brought up the death of her 86-year-old mother, Marian, last May.

Michelle said, "I guess if anything, with mom's loss, I think that -- thank God you're my big brother and I have a husband who's older."

She continued, "Barack was saying, you know, "Well, you're next up." And I was like, "I'm not really ready to be next up." I told him, "You're next up and Craig is next up." I delegate that power to you."

Worth noting, Michelle and Craig also lost their dad, Fraser C. Robinson III, who passed away in 1991 at age 55.

During the podcast, Michelle went on to discuss how after your parents die, you finally become an adult to manage and maintain your own affairs and others, becoming the "glue" to bring people together.

Michelle has been going through something of a transformation. She recently told Jay Shetty on his podcast she's returning to therapy as she's in a phase in of her life where she's "transitioning."

She said, "I'm 60 years old. I've finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact, I'm an empty nester. My girls are in -- you know, they've been launched."

She admits that she's talking with a "new person that's getting to know me" as she delves into her issues.

As you know ... there has been ongoing speculation about troubles in Michelle's marriage to the former prez -- and even speculation of a possible divorce.