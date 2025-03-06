Barack Obama Attends L.A. Clippers Game Without Wife Michelle

Barack Obama took in a Clippers game Wednesday night in Los Angeles, without his better half by his side.

The former prez was seated courtside with L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his spouse, Connie Snyder, but Barack's famous wife -- Michelle -- was nowhere to be found.

Still, Barack had a good ol' time watching the Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 123-115 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

President Barack Obama gets a standing ovation from fans here at Clippers-Pistons when he’s shown on the Halo Board. pic.twitter.com/8zplxHUhyQ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 6, 2025 @TomerAzarly

During the matchup, the announcer broadcast that Obama was in the house and Barack jumped up and waved to all of his fans.

At another point, Barack shook hands with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and flashed his signature bright smile. He was also gifted a Clippers jersey with "Obama" and "44" emblazoned on the back.

On Tuesday night, Barack went wifeless as well ... as he grabbed dinner with the 2 daughters he shares with Michelle -- Malia and Sasha.

Barack spent quality time with his girls while enjoying their expensive meal at Anajak Thai restaurant in Sherman Oaks.

As you know, Michelle was not with Barack at the late President Jimmy Carter's funeral -- and she didn't attend Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration with her husband.

Barack also posted an Instagram photo of him smiling with Michelle on Valentine's Day ... but it wasn't clear when the photo was taken.