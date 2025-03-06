Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Barack Obama Attends L.A. Clippers Game Without Wife Michelle

Barack Obama Flying Solo At Clippers Game ... Michelle's MIA Again

Published
Barack Obama Spotted Courtside at Clippers Game
Barack Obama took in a Clippers game Wednesday night in Los Angeles, without his better half by his side.

The former prez was seated courtside with L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his spouse, Connie Snyder, but Barack's famous wife -- Michelle -- was nowhere to be found.

Barack Obama Spotted Courtside at Clippers Game getty 2
Still, Barack had a good ol' time watching the Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 123-115 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

During the matchup, the announcer broadcast that Obama was in the house and Barack jumped up and waved to all of his fans.

Barack Obama Spotted Courtside at Clippers Game getty 3
At another point, Barack shook hands with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and flashed his signature bright smile. He was also gifted a Clippers jersey with "Obama" and "44" emblazoned on the back.

On Tuesday night, Barack went wifeless as well ... as he grabbed dinner with the 2 daughters he shares with Michelle -- Malia and Sasha.

obama and daughters go to anajak in sherman oaks bg 1
Barack spent quality time with his girls while enjoying their expensive meal at Anajak Thai restaurant in Sherman Oaks.

As you know, Michelle was not with Barack at the late President Jimmy Carter's funeral -- and she didn't attend Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration with her husband.

Barack and Michelle Obama Together In The White House
Barack also posted an Instagram photo of him smiling with Michelle on Valentine's Day ... but it wasn't clear when the photo was taken.

With Michelle staying under the radar, it's certainly fueling plenty of speculation in the press. Yet, the rumors of marital strife could be just pure BS. Barack is still wearing his wedding ring.

