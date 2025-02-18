Anthony Edwards Confidently Tells Barack Obama, 'I'm the Truth'

Anthony Edwards doesn't care who you are -- he'll make damn sure you put respect on his name ... just ask Barack Obama!!

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar exuded all the confidence in the world when speaking with the former POTUS at the Team USA 50th Anniversary event in Las Vegas last summer ... when No. 44 chopped it up with several members of the 2024 Olympic squad.

Ant telling Obama that he’s the Truth lmaoo confidence is A1 pic.twitter.com/B0XiKG3nAV — Vévo (@vevosuave) February 18, 2025 @vevosuave

Barry O started chatting with Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid about Ant's game ... saying, "He can hoop a little bit, huh??"

And that's when Ant had to correct Mr. President.

"Man, y'all better stand down. I'm the truth!!"

Obama seemed to be caught a bit off-guard by the declaration ... replying, "You said you're the truth, yeah??"

Ant doubled down and said matter-of-factly, "These boys know."

To get confirmation, Obama went right to the King himself, LeBron James ... asking if he's been talking to "this young man" about his conviction.

Kevin Durant came to Ant's defense ... and LeBron later sided with him as well -- saying he is, in fact, the truth.