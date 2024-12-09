Anthony Edwards Fined $25K For Swearing During Postgame Interview

Anthony Edwards' potty mouth just cost him some dough -- the NBA just fined the Minnesota Timberwolves star $25K for using "profane language" during a postgame interview.

Joe Dumars, the NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, announced the punishment on Monday ... three days after AE dropped the f-bomb while analyzing the Wolves' 107-90 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Even though the words were complimentary of his teammates, Dumars said the two-time All-Star's comments wouldn't fly ... resulting in the hefty fine.

It seems the 23-year-old guard knew the fine was coming ...'cause after Minnesota's loss to the Warriors on Sunday, Edwards told reporters he didn't wanna talk -- knowing he'd curse again and get him in even more trouble.

Anthony Edwards on the Wolves defense:



"Everyone is guarding at a high level, but Jaden and Rudy is being the anchors that we need them to be. Naz and Julius is fuckin' playing defense. I've never seen them play defense before. So that's fucking incredible. And he's right here,… pic.twitter.com/p4m6hBxslO — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 7, 2024 @DaneMooreNBA

This new fine comes just weeks after Edwards had to whip out the checkbook and send some earnings to the Association ... due to a middle finger he gave during the Wolves' Nov. 15 game against the Sacramento Kings.

He received a $35,000 fine for that ... meaning he has lost $60k in a short amount of time.