Celebs Celebrate Valentine's Day 2025 -- Sweet Shots That Will Melt Your Heart!

Indeed it's Valentine's Day and the celebs are gloating all over social media -- sharing their love for their signifant others, their pets, kids and even themselves!

Bad Bunny kicked off the V-Day vibes with a solo shot, holding on tight to a bouquet of flowers and a big red balloon and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton poured on the romance thick seen in their cute pic!

Goin' back in time, model Cindy Crawford and hot hubby Rande Gerber shared their first photo taken together, and Victoria and David Beckham followed suit with a couples' pic themselves!

"One Less Lonely Girl" is right ... Justin Bieber shouted out his love and affection to wife and hot baby mama Hailey with a series of photos on the gram!

And check out former first lady Michelle and Barack Obama lookin' cute as can be in this sweet selfie sending him all the love in her caption.

Self-love looks rich and tasty on supermodel Amelia Gray Hamlin ... and fitness model Jen Selter also gave her millions of followers somethin' to fantasize over: a sexy selfie in her Valentine's attire ...