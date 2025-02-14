Red-Hot Ladies In Lingerie -- Guess Who!

It's Valentine's Day y'all, and what could be sweeter than being flashed by more than a dozen lovely ladies in red-hot lingerie?! No question these babes look great from the neck down ... but can you figure out whose famous face is shakin' uptown?

Whether your Valentine's Day plans consist of gettin' hot and heavy with your boo -- or lovey-dovey with a tub of Ben and Jerry's -- we're blessing you with Hollywood's hottest gals in nothin' but lace!

Carve out some intimacy time for these curvy chicks and see if you can unlock the red-hot babe in the pic!