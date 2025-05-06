Michelle Obama Says She's in Therapy to Navigate Next Chapter of Life

Play video content Jay Shetty Podcast

Michelle Obama is getting real -- she’s deep in therapy as she navigates this next chapter of life ... one where, for the first time, she comes first.

The former First Lady dished all on Jay Shetty's podcast, revealing that after wrapping up a huge chapter in the political spotlight -- with her family intact and her grown daughters doing their own thing -- she’s finally making choices just for her. And yep, she’s leaning on therapy to help figure it all out.

Michelle really drove home how crucial therapy is, comparing it to coaching -- and said it was cool having an objective person to talk to, someone to help her untangle old habits and finally sort through years of built-up guilt.

So yeah, looks like Michelle’s all about putting herself first these days -- which totally explains why she hasn’t been front and center with Barack at his official events lately.

In fact, she took such a back seat that divorce rumors started flying -- but Michelle stayed solid in her relationship, and most importantly, grounded in herself.