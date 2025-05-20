Diddy Took Ecstasy Pills Shaped Like Obama's Face, Ex-Assistant Testifies

Barack Obama's name is finding its way into the Diddy trial ... because Diddy's former personal assistant says his boss used to take ecstasy pills shaped like Obama's mug.

David James, who worked for Bad Boy from 2007 to 2009, testified for the prosecution Tuesday and told the jury he saw Diddy with a bunch of different pills, including one with a very specific feature.

James said one of the pills was ecstasy in the shape of a former president's face ... and when prosecutor Christy Slavik asked him straight up, "Which former president?," James responded, "Barack Obama."

Diddy's treasure trove of pills also included Viagra, weight loss pills and sperm count supplements ... James testified.

As we told you ... James also told the jury he took ecstasy and drank Ciroc vodka, Diddy's own brand of alcohol, while employed by Diddy ... describing it as "Diddy-bopping."