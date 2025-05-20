Diddy's Former Assistant Testifies He Was 'Diddy-Bopping' on Drugs

Today is the seventh day of testimony in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City ... David James, a former personal assistant to the rap mogul, is still on the witness stand -- and he testified to what he described as "Diddy-bopping" ... which he described as taking drugs and drinking Ciroc vodka, Diddy's own brand.

Minutes into the proceeding, David James was asked by the prosecution if he'd ever taken Ecstasy. James replied ... "Yes. I was drinking Ciroc, I took Ecstasy, I was 'Diddy-bopping.'" He then clarifies -- "I was vibing."

James testified he was recorded by a videographer who filmed the parties. James said Diddy asked him ... "Hey Playboy, was that you dancing around at the party?" When James said it was, he testifies Diddy said he was going to keep the video in case he ever needed it ... the prosecutor asked him what that meant -- James said "That I'd be embarrassed."

James was asked by the prosecution if he had ever observed physical violence between Diddy and his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura ... James said he had not.

James also recalled bringing food to Cassie at the London West Hollywood Hotel in L.A. on instructions from Diddy. He also described bringing Diddy supplies -- like apple juice and his toiletry bag -- when Diddy was staying in New York. He said he'd specifically stock a medicine bag for Diddy in his personal Louis Vuitton bag, with Viagra, Ecstasy, Percocet ... James said he'd pay for the supplies himself, and would later be reimbursed by Diddy.

James testified about about an incident in which he says Diddy went through his browser search history, apparently looking for the source of a report about Diddy hitting Cassie at a club. James said no one had done that to him before. He says Diddy told him someone had written a blog post lying about him hitting Cassie.

James said two days later, when he brought the food to Cassie's hotel room, a Diddy staff member answered the door instead of Ventura herself.

Shortly before proceedings began, the courtroom deputy announced four jurors had not arrived in court yet, possibly due to subway delays. Judge Arun Subramanian declared the court would reconvene. After a short delay, today's hearing began.