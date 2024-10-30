Zak Bagans Is Set to Investigate Famous 'Poltergeist' House

Zak Bagans is planning to take his "Ghost Adventures" team to the famous "Poltergeist" house for his next in-person investigation ... TMZ has learned.

The paranormal expert tells TMZ ... his team will be heading to the Simi Valley, California home -- which was featured heavily in the horror classic -- in mid-November, with plans to investigate some of the spookier aspects of the abode.

Zak says their preliminary research shows the new owner got badly affected by something from inside the house ... and that the homeowner specifically reached out to them in the hope of getting answers.

Zak and his team will be the first paranormal experts ever to investigate the house ... which hit the market for the first time in 45 years this summer.

According to the "Ghost Adventures" star, the new owner from Los Gatos -- who hopes to transform the house into an Airbnb replicating the 1982 film -- told him they suffered from 2 separate dizzy spells while inside the home.

Zak says the homeowner also told him that they had a bad feeling, nausea, chills, and a "pulling" sensation at the property ... despite having no known health issues.

Apparently, things got so bad at one point, the owner had to sit down on the staircase before feeling normal again.

Zak says he also spoke with a family member tied to the previous owner ... who revealed multiple relatives passed away in the home -- including an uncle and a grandfather.

For those unfamiliar with the 'Poltergeist' franchise, many believe it to be cursed following the premature deaths of stars Heather O'Rourke and Dominique Dunne.

Despite all that, Zak makes it clear he isn't going into the investigation with "any preconceived notions about the house being haunted."

He adds ... "But, the fact there has been at least two deaths and the house was used extensively for a film with a very notorious curse attached to it does call for an investigation to see if the new owner's claims can be substantiated with paranormal evidence through the use of scientific equipment."

ZB also plans to bring the film's original clown doll, which he acquired for a whopping $80K back in 2020.