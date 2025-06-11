'Stranger Things' Byers' California House Sold

"Stranger Things" is gearing up for its final curtain call this year -- and right on cue, the Byers' California family home -- which IRL is in New Mexico -- just disappeared from the market thanks to some new owners.

Real estate sources tell TMZ the final price isn't public, but the place was listed at $675K back in Feb. and we're told it sold Friday for less than asking. Sounds like someone scored a deal ... no Demogorgon included!

It’s unclear if the buyers are die-hard stans of the Netflix show -- but the "California" pad is where the Byers shacked up with Eleven post-Hawkins, Indiana … but like we said, the house is really smack bang in Albuquerque, NM.

The home featured inside and out on "Stranger Things" -- boasts 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,350 square feet, and yep … there’s even a backyard pond.

The previous owners snagged the place in 2021 and flipped it into a short-term rental -- just like the OG Byers’ house from early seasons, which also got the Airbnb treatment.