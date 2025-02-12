'Stranger Things' Star Joe Keery Shirtless for Downtime on Australian Beach

Eleven Out Of Ten At The Beach!!!

Here’s something that'll turn your world Upside Down -- pics of Joe Keery shirtless at the beach!

Play video content BACKGRID

The "Stranger Things" star traded Hawkins for some Aussie sunshine, living his best beach life soaking up the rays and having a blast with his friends in Sydney.

Joe made the most of his downtime, whipping off his top and taking a dip in the ocean to give that famous Steve Harrington hairdo a little wet-n-go treatment.

Looks like Joe’s soaking up the chill vibes while he can, because promo for "Stranger Things" season 5 will soon be kicking off.

Netflix just confirmed the fifth and final season is dropping sometime this year ... and of course, the season is super anticipated.